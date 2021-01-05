'India Vows To Raise Voice against terrorism': UNSC Envoy Sends Out Strong Message

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) TS Tirumurti said on Monday that India will not shy away from raising its voice against the common enemies of humanity like terrorism and will use its tenure on the UN Security Council (UNSC) to bring human-centric and inclusive solutions to matters of international peace and security. Tirumurti made this statement while speaking at a special flag installation ceremony organised at the Security Council stakeout. Flags of the five new incoming non-permanent members of the Security Council were installed at the stakeout during the special ceremony.

Tirumurti installed the Indian tricolour and said that as India assumes the membership of the Security Council for the eighth time, "it is an honour for me as the Permanent Representative of India to take part in today's flag installation ceremony."

'We will not shy away from raising our voice against terrorism'

Tirumurti futher said, "We will use our tenure to bring human-centric and inclusive solutions to matters of international peace and security. India will be a voice for the developing world. We will not shy away from raising our voice against the common enemies of humanity like terrorism.''

On January 1, India began its tenure as non-permanent member of the powerful 15-nation UN organ for the 2021-22 term.India was also part of the UN in 2011-12 when it became a significant voice for the developing nations, peacekeeping and counter-terrorism, Africa. Further, MEA also noted that the first statement on Syria was also during India’s presidency at the UNSC.

Along with India, the new incoming UNSC members are Norway, Kenya, Ireland and Mexico. They will join non-permanent members Estonia, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia and Vietnam and the five permanent members China, France, Russia, the UK and the US.

