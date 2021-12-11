India Re-elected To International Maritime Organisation Council For 2022-23

India has been re-elected to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council for the 2022-23 biennium following elections held at the IMO Assembly in London. Along with Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), India's election is part of a group of ten countries having "the greatest interest in international seaborne trade".

On Wednesday, at the conclusion of the 32nd Assembly for the IMO's 126th session, the newly elected Council will meet formally to elect its Chair and Vice-Chair for the upcoming biennium. "India has been re-elected to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council," the Indian High Commission in London announced on Twitter after the election on Friday.

"India’s delegation to IMO extends heartfelt thanks to all fellow member states, looks forward to working with all for the achievement of our common goals," it said.

The Council is IMO's executive body, and it is responsible for overseeing the organization's activity, reporting to the Assembly. Between Assembly sessions, the Council takes over the Assembly's activities, with the exception of providing recommendations to governments on maritime safety and pollution control. Under the Category of 10 States having the "most interest in providing international shipping services," China, Greece, Italy, Japan, Norway, Panama, the Republic of Korea, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, and the United States were elected to the Council.

Meanwhile, 20 governments not elected under either of the two categories were elected to the Council to ensure that all major geographic areas of the world were represented as having "special interests in maritime transport or navigation." Bahamas, Belgium, Chile, Cyprus, Denmark, Egypt, Indonesia, Jamaica, Kenya, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Morocco, the Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey, and Vanuatu are among the 20 countries on the list.

Between December 6 and 15, the 32nd Assembly of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) is convening at the IMO headquarters in London. The Assembly, which is the IMO's highest governing body, is open to all 175 member states and three associate members. Intergovernmental organisations with whose cooperation agreements have been reached, as well as international non-governmental organisations with consultative status with the IMO, are welcome to participate.

The Assembly meets in ordinary sessions once every two years. It is in charge of approving the work programme, voting on the budget, and setting the Organization's financial arrangements. At these sessions, the Organization's 40-member council is also elected for the next two years.

(with inputs from PTI)

Image: PTI