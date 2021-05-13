India Receives 1,200 More Oxygen Cylinders From UK Amid COVID-19 Crisis

The British Oxygen Company delivered 1,200 oxygen cylinders to India on Thursday, May 13, as part of COVID-19 assistance to help cope with a record increase in virus cases that has placed a burden on the country's healthcare infrastructure. Also, Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson for the External Affairs Ministry (EAM), thanked Qatar Airways for providing logistical help for the shipment of oxygen cylinders.

UK sends 1,200 more oxygen cylinders

Bagchi Tweeted, "Welcome the gift of another 1,200 oxygen cylinders from British Oxygen Company that arrived from the UK today. Appreciate the logistical support from Qatar Airways for this shipment."

India receives global assistance

The British Oxygen Company sent 1,350 oxygen cylinders from the UK on Monday. India received international assistance in the form of personal protective equipment (PPE), surgical equipment, oxygen concentrators and cylinders, and other medical aids as a result of the huge increase in COVID cases. Several other nations, including the United Kingdom, the United States, and Germany, have expressed interest in assisting India.

Also, a shipment of 200 oxygen concentrators from Indonesia arrived at the Delhi Airport early on Thursday, May 13. Meanwhile, India received medical aid from European countries which included 176 ventilators from Germany, 324 O2 cylinders from Finland & 10 O2 cylinders from Greece. Bagchi tweeted, "Spirit of solidarity & cooperation - a hallmark of India-EU relations. Aircraft arrives carrying 176 ventilators from Germany, 324 O2 cylinders from Finland & 10 O2 cylinders from Greece. Value the continuing support from our EU Flag of European Union partners.

India also received more than 50 oxygen concentrators from Thailand. Bagchi thanked the country for their contribution. He wrote, "Amb Suchitra with office bearers of VHP Thailand led by Shri Sushil Saraff. VHP Thailand members have donated more than 50 oxygen concentrators to India. Thank you for your contribution."

According to data released by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, India recorded 3,62,727 new COVID-19 cases and 4,120 deaths in the last 24 hours. There were a total of 1,93,82,642 discharges and 2,54,197 deaths. There are presently 37,04,099 active cases around the world.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: Twitter @MEAIndia