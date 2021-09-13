India Records 27,254 New COVID Cases, 37,687 Recoveries In 24 Hours, Reports 219 Deaths

India has now reported a single-day rise of 27,254 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, September 13. This brought the total number of infections in the country to 3,32,64,175. According to data released by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, the number of active cases has decreased to 3,74,269 people.

According to figures updated at 8 a.m. on Monday, the death toll from the pandemic has risen to 4,42,874, with 219 daily fatalities. The number of active cases has dropped to 3,74,269, accounting for 1.13% of all infections. According to the Health Ministry, the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 97.54%.

COVID-19 cases in India

Upto September 12, a total of 54,30,14,076 samples for COVID-19 were examined, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). On Sunday, September 12, a total of 12,08,247 samples were tested. 74,38,37,643 vaccine doses have been provided to eligible beneficiaries as part of the current nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, with 53,38,945 doses administered in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was calculated to be 2.26%. For the past 14 days, it has been less than 3%. The positivity rate for the week was 2.11%. According to the Health Ministry, it has been below 3% for the past 80 days. Over the course of 24 hours, the active COVID-19 caseload was reduced by 10,652 cases.

3 States and 3 UTs have administered 100% of the first dose of Coronavirus vaccine

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are three states and three Union territories (UT) where every eligible adult of 18 years and older has received at least the first dose of the vaccine. Himachal Pradesh was the first state in the country to have at least the first dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine administered to its residents. More than 5.57 million such doses have been administered so far, according to information provided by the Union Health Ministry. According to government figures, approximately 1.18 million people in Goa have received the vaccine at least once. More than 6,26,000 recipients in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccination. Sikkim, too, has reached this milestone, having administered over 5,10,000 doses. The UTs of Ladakh and Lakshadweep have also vaccinated all of their residents with at least the first dose, with 1,97,000 and 53,499 doses administered, respectively.

With inputs from ANI

IMAGE: PTI / PIXABAY