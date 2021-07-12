India Records 37,154 New COVID-19 Cases With 724 Fatalities; Recovery Rate Rises To 97.22%

India recorded 37,154 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, July, 12, bringing the country's active caseload to 4.50 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry. This is the country's lowest single-day increase in over four months. On March 18 of this year, India recorded roughly 39,700 COVID-19 cases. Despite the fact that India's total caseload has increased to 3.08 crore, the Health Ministry reported that the country's recovery rate has risen to 97.22%, the highest in the world, with over 3 crore COVID-19 patients recovering.

COVID-19 cases in India

India reports 37,154 new #COVID19 cases, 39,649 recoveries, and 724 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry



Total cases: 3,08,74,376

Total recoveries: 3,00,14,713

Active cases: 4,50,899

Death toll: 4,08,764



Total vaccinated:37,73,52,501 (12,35,287 in last 24 hrs) pic.twitter.com/33XCllf6yV — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021

In India, 724 deaths were reported over the same time period, bringing the country's death toll to 4.08 lakh, with a mortality rate of 1.32%, according to the Health Ministry. On January 16, this year, India began its COVID-19 vaccine drive. Under the nationwide immunisation effort, 37,73,52,501 vaccine doses have been administered to date, including 12,35,287 in the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus cases update

Government concerned about huge gatherings at hill stations

Despite the fact that instances are decreasing in India, the central government is concerned about huge gatherings at tourist locations, fearing a third wave in the country.

The government said in a release, "It was observed that the decline of the second wave is at variable stages in the different States/UTs in the country and that while the overall case positivity rate may be declining, the case positivity rate in certain districts of Rajasthan, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh is over 10%, which is a cause for concern. States were also asked to follow the five-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and COVID Appropriate Behaviour, as has been laid out in the MHA order dated 29th June, 2021. Adequate health infrastructure preparedness (especially in rural, peri-urban and tribal areas) was also advised, with a view to tackling any potential future surge in cases."

The Centre is particularly concerned about the recent increases in Kerala and Maharashtra. While monitoring the situation in the country last week, the Centre also requested states and UTs to ensure that COVID-appropriate behaviour is strictly followed.

Picture Credit: PTI