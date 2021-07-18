India Records 41,157 New COVID-19 Cases; Positivity Rate Under 3% For 27 Consecutive Days

India recorded 41,157 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the infection tally to 3,11,06,065. The daily positivity rate moved to 2.13 per cent, as per the data updated at 8 am by the Union Health Ministry. This is the 27th consecutive day when the daily positivity rate has been below 3 per cent. The country also witnessed 42,004 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

COVID-19 cases in India

The active cases in the country further declined to 4,22,660. The active cases now amount to 1.36 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.31 per cent, the data said. The weekly positivity rate now stands at 2.08 per cent.

The country saw 42,004 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery tally to 3,02,69,796. Meanwhile, the coronavirus deaths rose to a tally of 4,13,609 with 518 fresh fatalities on Saturday. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 19,36,709 samples were tested yesterday, talking the samples tested for COVID to a total of 44,39,58,663. Even though the rise in recovery rate shows promise, the fatality rate has increased to 1.33 per cent, the data stated.

COVID vaccine update

The Union Health Ministry has informed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered under the nationwide vaccination drive has reached 40,49,31,715. The country has now stepped up its vaccination movement. The Union Health Ministry has informed that the total number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered has now reached 40.49 crore. India's alarming rise in COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, and 50 lakh on September 16.

The Union Government is now planning to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. According to the Union Health Ministry, more than 41.99 cr vaccine doses have now been provided to States/UTs. More than 2.56 Cr doses are still available with States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered as per the data. Owing to the vaccine shortage allegations in the country, the government had announced that it will procure and supply 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs for free of cost.

