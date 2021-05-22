India Records Less Than 3 Lakh COVID-19 Cases For 6th Day, Vaccination Soars Past 19 Cr

Battling the second wave of COVID-19, India is now registering an increased number of recoveries and vaccinations on a daily basis. On May 21, India reported over 3.57 lakh recoveries, outnumbering the daily rise in new Coronavirus cases by over 1 lakh for the 9th consecutive day. While the nation reported 2,57,299 new cases of COVID-19, recoveries soared past 3,57,630 with 23 states showing a decline in the last 24 hours. This is the 6th day that India has registered less than 3 lakh daily cases. Here are some observations drawn from the recent trends--

10 points of hope

3,57,630 daily recoveries reported

23 states show a decline in new cases in the past 24 hours

Over 14 lakh vaccinations in the past 24 hours

Highest ever 20.66 lakh tests conducted in the last 24 hours

Daily positivity rate declines to 12.45%

Less than 3 lakh daily new cases for 6 successive days

24-hour recoveries outnumber daily cases

National recovery rate grows to touch 87.76%

10 states account for 73.46% of the new recoveries

Over 19 crore vaccine doses administered so far

Apart from these hopeful figures, some points of concern have also emerged, the most problematic being the daily rise in deaths which have once again crossed the 4000-mark. The country's fatality rate currently stands at 1.12%.

4 points of concern

4194 covid deaths in the past 24 hours

Ten states reported 78.12% of new cases in last 24 hours

4 states recovered over 200 covid deaths in past 24 hours

Fatality rate increases to 1.12%

India's vaccination drive

Additionally, with special emphasis on vaccination, India crossed 19 crore vaccinations, a landmark achievement. More than 92.9 lakh beneficiaries from the age group 18-44 vaccinated against Coronavirus so far. The age-wise distribution of vaccine doses stands as follows-- Above 60 years- 38.5%, 45-60 years- 44.7% and 18-44 years 16.8%.

India reported 2,57,299 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday which took the total number of infections to 2,62,89,290. Currently, there are 29,23,400 active cases in the country.