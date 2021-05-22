India Records Less Than 3 Lakh COVID-19 Cases For 6th Day, Vaccination Soars Past 19 Cr

Quick links:
Image- PTI
Battling the second wave of COVID-19, India is now registering an increased number of recoveries and vaccinations on a daily basis. On May 21, India reported over 3.57 lakh recoveries, outnumbering the daily rise in new Coronavirus cases by over 1 lakh for the 9th consecutive day. While the nation reported 2,57,299 new cases of COVID-19, recoveries soared past 3,57,630 with 23 states showing a decline in the last 24 hours. This is the 6th day that India has registered less than 3 lakh daily cases. Here are some observations drawn from the recent trends--
Apart from these hopeful figures, some points of concern have also emerged, the most problematic being the daily rise in deaths which have once again crossed the 4000-mark. The country's fatality rate currently stands at 1.12%.
Additionally, with special emphasis on vaccination, India crossed 19 crore vaccinations, a landmark achievement. More than 92.9 lakh beneficiaries from the age group 18-44 vaccinated against Coronavirus so far. The age-wise distribution of vaccine doses stands as follows-- Above 60 years- 38.5%, 45-60 years- 44.7% and 18-44 years 16.8%.
#LargestVaccineDrive pic.twitter.com/7u8LqZtYy7— Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) May 21, 2021
India reported 2,57,299 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday which took the total number of infections to 2,62,89,290. Currently, there are 29,23,400 active cases in the country.