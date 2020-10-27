India Records Lowest Daily New Covid Cases In 3 Months; Total Active Cases At 6.25 Lakh

On Tuesday, October 27, India’s Coronavirus cases continued on a downward slope as the daily count plunged below 50,000 for the second consecutive day and third time this month. A total of 36,469 COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 79,46,429, the Union Health Ministry stated.

Meanwhile, India has recorded 488 fresh fatalities due to COVID-19 infection and as a result, the death count in the country increased to 1,19,502, the ministry said. In another achievement, the active cases have drastically declined to 6.25 lakh. The total positive cases of the country now stand at 6,25,857 that comprise merely 7.88 percent of the total cases, the ministry said. On Tuesday the active cases decreased by 27,860 since Monday, October 26.

COVID-19 fatality rate stands at 1.5 percent

Furthermore, the national COVID-19 fatality rate stood at 1.5 percent and fell below 1 percent in at least 14 states. More than 90 percent of infected people have been discharged after recovery, the ministry said. The health ministry further claimed that India has one of the lowest fatality rates in the world. The case fatality rate is lowest since 22 March and is continuously declining, the Health Ministry added.

"488 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Of these, nearly 80 percent are concentrated in ten States/UTs. The deaths are below 500 for the second consecutive day. Maharashtra has reported the maximum single day deaths (84 deaths)" the ministry said in its official release.

It must be noted that Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka continue to report the highest number of cases however, cases have shown a significant surge in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

India's decline trend in the COVID cases is a result of a collaborative, focussed and effective implementation by States/UTs under the Centre's strategy of comprehensive and consistently high countrywide testing, prompt and effective surveillance and tracking, quick hospitalization and effective adherence of the Standard Treatment Protocol issued by the Union Government, the Ministry said. "This success also owes to the selfless service and dedication of doctors, paramedics, frontline workers and all other COVID-19 warriors across all parts of the country," the ministry said in its statement.

