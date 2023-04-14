India Releases Joint Statement On Crucial Meet With Central Asian Nations On Chabahar Port

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday released a joint statement after the conclusion of the first meeting of the India-Central Asia Joint Working Group (JWG) on Chabahar Port located in Southeastern Iran. Held in Mumbai on April 12-13, the meeting was attended by Secretary (ER) Dammu Ravi along with the Deputy Ministers and Senior Officials of the central Asian countries namely Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. According to the MEA's release, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani proposed holding the next round of JWG in Iran with the participation of the private sector, a proposal that was accepted by all participants.

1st meeting of India-Central Asia Joint Working Group on Chabahar Port was held in Mumbai on April 12-13. Please read Joint Statement here https://t.co/sm35HU7D3L@MEAIndia @MFA_Kyrgyzstan @shipmin_india

— India in Kyrgyz Republic (@IndiaInKyrgyz) April 14, 2023

Participants agree on key subjects

The joint statement of the JWG revealed that the participants agreed on several key subjects which included the role of Chabahar port in sending aid to Afghanistan, the development of regional connectivity and initiating more connectivity projects to improve trade and economic cooperation. Below are the points that the participants agreed upon.

1. The nations appreciated the role played by Shahid Behesti Terminal, Chabahar Port in facilitating the shipments of humanitarian assistance for the Afghan people. They also acknowledged the shipment of 2.5 million tons of wheat and two thousand tons of pulses to Afghanistan since the India Ports Global Limited (IPGL) took over in December 2018.

2. They noted that the further development of regional connectivity is essential for enhancing trade and commerce between India and Central Asian countries in the context of their land-locked nature and lack of overland connectivity with India.

3. They reaffirmed that the connectivity initiatives should conform to international norms, rule of law, respect for international commitments, and are based on mutually agreed principles of sustainable connectivity, transparency, broad participation, local priorities, financial sustainability and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries.

4. The participants emphasised that the connectivity projects deserve priority attention and could be a force multiplier for trade and economic cooperation and contacts between countries and people.

5. They also agreed that connectivity requires the active participation of the private sector. In order to facilitate large-scale private investments in sustainable connectivity, the sides expressed their commitment to implement relevant international standards, to ensure a level playing field for companies and to ensure reciprocal access to markets.



6. Moreover, the Indian side offered capacity-building programs to the officials and relevant stakeholders of participating countries in the field of port management and logistics.

In 2016, India stuck a tripartite agreement with Iran and Afghanistan to develop the International Transport and Transit Corridor for connectivity and vowed to invest $85 million at the Shahid Behesti Terminal. The development project halted after the Taliban took over Afghanistan in 2021 and is no longer in the picture. So far, India has spent around $25 million by providing equipment including six Mobile Harbour Cranes for the project.