India Reports 16,156 Fresh COVID Cases In Last 24 Hrs, Recovery Rate Stands At 98.20%

India has reported 16,156 fresh COVID-19 cases followed by 733 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to the Health Ministry, the total number of infections in the country has reached 3,42,31,809, while the death toll has risen to 456,386. Meanwhile, with a stable decline in Coronavirus cases throughout the country, with a recovery rate of 98.20 per cent, there have been 17,095 recoveries in the last 24 hours which is the highest since March 2020.

According to figures issued by the MoHFW at 9:50 am, the number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 1,60,989 and active cases constitute only 1% of the total cases, which is 0.47% per cent and the lowest since March 2020.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate which stands at 1.19 per cent has been less than 2 per cent for more than a month now. Apart from that, with 1.25 per cent, the daily positivity rate has been less than 2 per cent for the past 24 days.

COVID-19 testing in India

On Wednesday, October 27, a total of 12,90,900 COVID-19 tests were carried out, bringing the total number of tests conducted to 60,44,98,405.

COVID-19 vaccination in India

According to the Health Ministry update, more than 108 (1,08,00,35,085) crore COVID vaccination doses have been distributed to states and union territories so far. Apart from that, states and UTs still have more than 11.81 (11,81,18,421) crore balance and unused vaccination doses and are yet to be administered.

The Central government's nationwide vaccination drive has been boosted with the availability of more vaccines followed by advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for better planning and streamlining of the vaccine supply chain.

As part of it, the Centre has also been supporting the states and UTs by providing them free of cost COVID Vaccines. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccine drive, the central government will be procuring and supplying 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country.

Meanwhile, the Union government is now set to launch another vaccination campaign named 'Har Ghar Dastak' through which healthcare workers will go door-to-door to vaccinate people eligible for the second dose and also those who have not taken their first doses.

