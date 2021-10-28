India To Launch 'Har Ghar Dastak' Mega Drive To Boost Second Dose COVID Vaccine Rate

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said that 77% of the eligible population in India had been vaccinated with the first dose of the COVID vaccine, while as many 32% of people had received both doses. Urging all to take the second dose of the vaccine, Mandaviya said, "More than 10 crore people have not taken the second dose of vaccine."

The Health Minister informed that the Centre is all set to launch a mega vaccination campaign "Har Ghar Dastak'.

"We have decided that for the next one month, healthcare workers will go door-to-door to vaccinate people eligible for the second dose and also those who have not taken the first dose," Mandaviya said.

During the meeting, it appeared that 10.38 Crore people from 17 states are expected to receive their second dose of the vaccine as of Wednesday. Over 1.6 crore people from Uttar Pradesh, 1.1 crore from Madhya Pradesh, 86 lakh in Rajasthan, 72 lakh in Bihar, and 60 lakh in Tamil Nadu are due to get their second jab of the COVID vaccine.

The Minister further aimed at achieving nationwide 100% first dose coverage by end of November. He spotlighted that more than 12 crore unutilised doses are available with the states for administering the vaccine. Mandaviya said, "No district will be left without being fully vaccinated."

Govt. to focus on 48 specified districts to vaccinate against COVID

He further informed that a total of 48 districts have been identified in the country, where less than 50% eligible population has been vaccinated against COVID. "Special focus will be given in these districts during the special vaccination drive," he added. The Union Minister held a meeting with health ministers of states and Union Territories to discuss the scaling up of the COVID 19 vaccination drive in the country.

India crosses 103.53 cr vaccination mark

Significantly, India's COVID vaccination coverage exceeded the 103.53 crore mark as per a provisional report issued by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday. "With the administration of 55,89,124 vaccine doses in the past 24 hours, India's COVID vaccine coverage exceeded 103.53 cr (1,03,53,25,577) as per provisional reports till 7 AM today," the Health Ministry said.

India COVID report

On Wednesday, India reported 13, 451 fresh COVID cases, taking the total count of COVID cases to 3,42,15,653. According to the Union Health Ministry data, the country recorded 585 fresh deaths, taking the death toll to 4,55,653. The active cases in the meantime came down to 1,62,661, the lowest in 242 days, according to data updated at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

