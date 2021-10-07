India Reports 22,431 New COVID Cases In Last 24 Hrs; Over 92 Crore Vaccines Administered

In the past 24 hours, India has seen 22,431 new COVID-19 cases and 318 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry. Kerala has reported 12,616 new COVID cases and 134 deaths in last 24 hours. There are currently 2,44,198 COVID cases in the country.

The total number of cases in the country is currently 3,38,94,312, with 4,49,856 people dying as a result of the infection. The country's recovery tally has risen to 3,32,00,258 with 24,602 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The rate of recovery is currently at 97.95 %. The daily positivity rate is 1.57 %, while the weekly positivity rate is 1.68 %.

COVID-19: 22,431 new cases in India, 318 deaths

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) announced on Thursday that 14,31,819 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Wednesday, October 6. So far, a total of 57,86,57,484 tests have been performed. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached 92.63 crores after the administration of 43,09,525 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours. According to provisional reports 92,63,68,608 vaccination doses have been provided during 90,14,182 sessions as of 7 a.m. on Thursday.

India reports 22,431 fresh COVID-19 cases, 24,602 recoveries, and 318 deaths in the last 24 hours



Active cases: 2,44,198

Total recoveries: 3,32,00,258

Death toll: 4,49,856

Total cases: 3,38,94,312



Vaccination: 92,63,68,608 (43,09,525 in last 24 hours) pic.twitter.com/5jJXWBK33O — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2021

WHO to conduct meeting next week on Covaxin Emergency Use Listing

The World Health Organization (WHO) has extended the emergency use permission for Covaxin, a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, till next week. Next week, WHO and an independent committee of specialists will meet to do the risk/benefit analysis and make a final judgement on whether or not to issue Covaxin Emergency Use Listing. Covaxin has been supplying data to WHO on a rolling basis, and on September 27, it sent new information in response to WHO's request.

Kerala to open schools from November 1

Kerala's Health Minister Veena George and Public Education Minister V Sivankutty handed over directions to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday for the reopening of schools in Kerala beginning November 1 amid COVID-19. According to the newly published instructions, the schools will reopen in a hybrid style. For children who are unable to attend school, the current online lessons would be maintained. According to the guidelines, the children in each class would be divided into batches in the first phase to reduce the number of children in each class. However, according to the standards, such batch adjustments are not required in schools with fewer students. According to the rules, children with special needs should not attend school in the first phase. The guidelines recommend that all teaching and non-teaching employees receive two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Schools should establish a medical examination log and set aside sick rooms for students who are experiencing symptoms.

With inputs from ANI

(IMAGE: PTI/PIXABAY)