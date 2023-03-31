India Reports 3,095 New COVID-19 Cases, Active Caseload Stands At 15,208

India reported 3,095 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, March 31, the Union Health Ministry said. Notably, this is the highest number of daily cases recorded in the country in nearly six months. With the rise in COVID cases, the total number of active cases has increased to 15,208 in the country.

According to the Union Health Ministry's latest update, with the new 3,095 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the active COVID cases stand at 0.03%. However, the daily positivity rate has gone down from 2.73% on Thursday to 2.61% on Friday. The Ministry also stated that a total of 1,390 people recovered from the COVID infection in the last 24 hours.

The death toll in the country due to COVID-19 has increased to 5,30,867, with the latest 5 fatalities reported in a span of 24 hours, as per the Health Ministry. The recovery rate has remained unchanged and currently stands at 98.78%.

On the vaccination front, 6,553 doses of COVID vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,18,694 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. According to the Health Ministry, 220.65 crore total COVID Vaccine doses (95.20 crore Second Doses and 22.86 crore Precaution Doses) have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

Notably, with the rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government will be holding a review meeting today regarding the Coronavirus situation.