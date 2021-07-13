India Reports 31,443 New Cases In Last 24 Hrs, Lowest In 118 Days; Active Cases Below 5 L

India has reported around 32,000 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest single-day rise the country has seen in the last four months. On Tuesday, though, the country's daily death toll surpassed 2,000-mark for the second time. India reported 31,443 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the country's total caseload to 30.91 million, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. In the last 118 days, this is the lowest single-day surge in COVID-19 cases.

India reports 31,443 new #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours; the lowest in 118 days. Recovery rate increases to 97.28%. India's active caseload currently at 4,31,315; lowest in 109 days. pic.twitter.com/TXqEgq1eNs — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021

India reports 31,443 new cases in the last 24 hours

Official data shows that more than 3 crore people have recovered so far, the death toll has risen to 4,10,784. The number of active cases has dropped to 4,31,315 for the first time in 109 days. According to data updated at 8 a.m., active cases account for 1.46% of total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has risen to 97.28%.

The daily positivity rate in the country is 2.59%. For the past 21 days, the rate has been less than 3%. The positivity rate for the week is 2.32%. According to the data, the number of persons who have recovered from the sickness has increased to 3,00,63,720, with a case fatality rate of 1.32%. As many as 17,40,325 tests were conducted on Monday, bringing the total number of tests completed for COVID-19 detection in the country to 43,40,58,138. The total number of Coronavirus vaccine doses provided as part of the Nationwide Vaccination Drive has reached 38,14,67,646 crore.

COVID-19 cases and vaccination update

So far, 38.14 cr Coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered as part of the National Vaccination Drive. The central government, on the other hand, has denied claims of a COVID-19 vaccination shortage, stating that all states and union territories are informed well in advance. States and Union Territories received more than 39.46 cr vaccination doses. More than 1.91 Cr in unspent funds and unutilized dosages are still available for distribution through out states, territories, and private hospitals. There were 37,55,38,390 doses consumed in total, including wastages (as per data available at 8 am today).

Picture Credit: PTI