India Reports 6,984 New COVID-19 Cases, 8,168 Recoveries & 247 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

The number of people infected with COVID-19 in India has risen to 34,710,628 crore, with 6,984 people testing positive for the virus in the last 24 hours. The death toll has risen to 4,76,135 people, with 247 more deaths. On Wednesday, India saw a small increase in COVID-19 cases in a single day. The country reported 5,784 new cases on Tuesday, the lowest number in 571 days.

In India, active cases have risen to 87,562, accounting for 0.25% of the entire caseload and the lowest level since March 2020, according to Union Health Minister. Over the course of 24 hours, the active COVID-19 caseload decreased by 1,431 cases. After 8,168 people were found in a single day, the COVID-19 recovery total surged to 3,41,46,931. The daily positive rate was 0.59% on average. For the past 72 days, it has been less than 2%. The positivity rate for the week was 0.67%. According to the health ministry, it has remained below 1% for the past 31 days.

COVID-19 | India reports 6,984 new cases, 8,168 recoveries, & 247 deaths in the last 24 hours



Active cases: 87,562

Total recoveries: 3,41,46,931

Death toll: 4,76,135



Total vaccination: 1,34,61,14,483 doses pic.twitter.com/1Hsn8vh40G — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2021

COVID-19 vaccination in India

In India, the COVID-19 vaccine coverage has reached 134.53 crore persons, with 81.91 crores receiving the first dose and 52.61 crore receiving the entire immunisation. Over 55% of the country's adult population has received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccination, according to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. According to officials from the Ministry of Health, 55.52% of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated, with 87% receiving the first dosage of the vaccine.

Omicron cases in India

Delhi reported four new instances of Omicron variant on Tuesday, while Maharashtra reported eight new cases. All six people who have tested positive for Omicron in the national capital, according to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, have a history of travelling overseas. The number of Omicron infections in India has now reached 61. The state with the most Omicron cases in Maharashtra, with 28, followed by Rajasthan, with 17. Cases of Omicron have also been documented in Karnataka (3), Gujarat (4), Kerala (1), and Andhra Pradesh (1), as well as Delhi (6) and Chandigarh Union Territories (1).

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI