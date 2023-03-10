India Reports First H3N2 Death In Karnataka: An 82-year-old Man With Influenza Symptoms

India reported its first death due to H3N2 virus infection in Karnataka Friday. The deceased has been identified as an 82-year-old man from Alur Taluk of Hassan district. He died on March 1, health department officials said. The deceased suffered fever, sore throat, cough and had symptoms of influenza-like illness (ILI). He was admitted at the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences on February 24.

The death comes as the Karnataka Department of Health and Family Welfare issued an advisory in the wake of a sudden incrase in H3N2 variant infections in the said. Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar has said there is no need to panic. The minister also held a meeting with the technical advisory committee (consisting of experts) and senior officials.

Sudhakar said, "The central government in its guidelines has set a target of 25 tests per week and we are screening 25 cases of SARI (severe acute respiratory infections) and ILI (influenza-like illness) in Victoria and Vani Vilasa Hospitals to keep track of the variants." Speaking to reporters, Sudhakar said the infection is seen in children under 15 years, and in senior citizens above 65 years. Pregnant women are also more likely to get infected.

He added saying that infection could be prevented by taking relevant steps such as cleanliness, preventing crowding, and hand hygiene.

Another H3N2 death in Haryana

Meanwhile, a 56-year-old lung cancer patient based out of Haryana who died recently had tested positive for H3N2 in January, a health department official said on Friday. "As per preliminary information, patient, 56-year-old male, resident of Jind district, died on 08-02-23 at home, was a lung cancer patient. He had tested positive for H3N2 virus in January at PGIMS hospital in Rohtak," the official said.

ICMR raises concern over Influenza A Subtype H3N2

On March 4, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) called “Influenza A subtype H3N2” a major cause of rising respiratory illness in the country. It also stated that the subtype of the virus could cause more hospitalisations than other influenza subtypes.

“Out of the hospitalised SARI patients with influenza A H3N2, about 92% are suffering from fever, 86% from cough, 27% from breathlessness, 16% with wheezing, and additionally, 16% had clinical signs of pneumonia and 6% has seizures. Also, 10% of SARI patients who have H3N2 needed oxygen, and 7% required ICU care,” ICMR was quoted saying by news agency ANI.



