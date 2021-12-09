India Reports Nearly 9,500 New Cases; Maharashtra's 1st Omicron Patient Tests Negative

After a significant reduction on Tuesday, India observed an increase in daily COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row on Thursday. According to the Union Health Ministry, 9,419 fresh cases were reported in India today, while active cases increased to 94,742, bringing the total number of those infected to 3,46,66,241.

The death toll rose to 4,74,111 when 159 new deaths were reported, according to figures updated at 8 a.m. For the past 13 days, the daily increase in new coronavirus infections has been fewer than 10,000, and for the past 165 days, it has been less than 50,000. The number of active cases has risen to 94,742, accounting for 0.27% of all infections, the lowest level since March 2020, according to the Health Ministry, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has reached 98.36%, the greatest level since March 2020.

India reports 9,419 new #COVID19 cases, 8,251 recoveries, and 159 deaths in the last 24 hours



Active cases: 94,742

Total recoveries: 3,40,97,388

Death toll: 4,74,111



Total Vaccination: 130.39 cr pic.twitter.com/zXb37lVDFi — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021

In the last 24 hours, the active COVID-19 caseload has increased by 1,009 cases. The daily positive rate was 0.73% on average. For the past 66 days, it has been less than 2%. In addition, the weekly positive rate was 0.74%. According to the ministry, it has been below 1% for the past 25 days. The number of persons who have recovered from the disease has risen to 3,40,97,388, with a 1.37% case fatality rate.

On August 7, 2020, India's COVID-19 tally surpassed 20 lakh, followed by 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It exceeded the 60 lakh level on September 28, the 70 lakh mark on October 11, the 80 lakh mark on October 29, the 90 lakh mark on November 20, and the one-crore mark on December 19. On May 4, India passed the two-crore mark, and on June 23, it passed the three-crore mark. The total number of doses given out in the country as part of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination effort has surpassed 130.39 crores.

Maharashtra's 1st Omicron patient tests negative

Maharashtra's Omicron patient has been discharged from the hospital after testing negative on Wednesday, providing some respite to the persistent fears about the COVID-19 new variety. In the latter week of November, the patient, a 33-year-old marine engineer from the Kalyan Dombivli municipal region, came to the Delhi airport through Dubai from South Africa. The man had not been inoculated against COVID-19, according to the officials. Dr Vijay Suryavanshi of the KDMC further stated that the individual is 'absolutely fine right now.'

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recognised the B.1.1.529 Covid variation or Omicron, which was initially found in South Africa, as a 'variant of concern,' the health body's top category for concerning Coronavirus variants. Omicron is the fifth WHO-designated variation of concern, which was discovered in South Africa for the first time. Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta are the other four letters. Although the WHO has stated that it is "not yet clear" whether the newly discovered variety is more transmissible or causes more severe sickness, officials in India have increased their efforts to deal with the matter. On November 28, the Center announced stricter instructions for those travelling from or transiting through 'at-risk' nations, as well as a slew of directives to states to increase testing, monitoring, and health facilities.

