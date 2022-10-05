India Rescues 45 Indians Trapped In Job Scam In Myanmar; Issues Advisory For Job Seekers

At least 45 Indians trapped in dubious job rackets were rescued in Myanmar on Wednesday, October 5. According to the information shared by the Ministry of External Affairs, at least 32 Indians had already been rescued from the country, while a batch of another 13 people reached Tamil Nadu on October 5. "Thanks to the efforts of @IndiainMyanmar & @IndiainThailand, around 32 Indians had already been rescued. Another 13 Indian citizens have now been rescued, and reached Tamil Nadu today," a spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi, tweeted on Wednesday.

According to the MEA Spokesperson, some more Indian citizens have been rescued from their fake employers and are in the custody of Myanmar authorities for illegal entry into that country. He confirmed that legal formalities were initiated to get them repatriated at the earliest. Further, he said that the details of the agents allegedly involved in the job racket were shared with the relevant authorities in various states in India and added that appropriate action will be taken at the earliest.

MEA appeals to job seekers to cross-check employer details

It is worth mentioning this was not the first time when incidents of Indians rescued from international job frauds came to light. Earlier last month, instances of similar job rackets have also come to light in Laos and Cambodia. The Indian Embassies in Vientiane, Phnom Penh and Bangkok have been helping in repatriating people from there. "Sincere gratitude to all the agencies for ongoing cooperation in rescuing Indian nationals stuck in Cambodia," tweeted India in Cambodia.

Advisory!!!!

Indian nationals intending to visit Cambodia for employment or business purpose are cautioned to thoroughly check the background of the company/organization... in Cambodia before entering Cambodia.@meaMADAD @IndianDiplomacy @CambodiaIndian @MOS_MEA @devyani_K pic.twitter.com/CrGDj3mjWj — India in Cambodia (@indembcam) September 19, 2022

Further, the MEA official warned Indian citizens to double-check the job or the recruiter before accepting dubious employment offers abroad. On September 24, in an advisory to Indian citizens, the MEA cautioned IT skilled youth who were the targets of such fake job rackets. "Instances of fake job rackets offering lucrative jobs to entice Indian youths for the posts of 'Digital Sales and Marketing Executives in Thailand by dubious IT firms involved in the call-centre scam and crypto-currency fraud have come to our notice recently by our Missions in Bangkok and Myanmar. The target groups are IT skilled youth who are duped in the name of lucrative data entry jobs in Thailand through social media advertisements as well as by Dubai and India-based agents," read the MEA statement.

