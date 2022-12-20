India Restores E-visa Facility For Canadian Passport Holders; All You Need To Know

India has restored e-visas for Canadian passport holders wanting to visit the country, effective December 20, the High Commission of India, Ottawa, Canada, said on Tuesday, December 20.

Canadians who wish to visit India for tourism, business, medical or conference purposes, can apply for eVisa at https://indianvisaonline.gov.in/evisa/tvoa.html.

"Canadian passport-holders seeking to travel for any purpose, not qualifying for eVisa, may apply for a paper visa at https://blsindia-canada.com. The same process is applicable to Laissez-passer travel document holders," the High Commission said.

"Those who have applied for visa through BLS centres in Canada are advised to wait for the issuance of the same. All such applicants will be processed on priority. Those applicants who wish to withdraw their respective visa applications may do so by visiting the website - https://blsindia-canada.com and choosing the option for 'Application Withdrawal'," it added.

Canadians who have booked appointments to apply for tourist, business, medical or conference vista at BLS centres and would like to apply for eVisa instead can vacate/cancel their appointment slots so it becomes available for others seeking visa/consular services.

eVisa application process

Apply online and upload a photo and passport image

Pay eVisa fee online using credit/debit card or payment wallet

Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) will be sent to your e-mail

Print ETA and present it at Immigration Check Post where eVisa will be stamped on the passport.

Who can you apply for the eVisa?

According to the government website, eVisa is admissible for e-Tourist visa, e-Business Visa, e-Medical, e-Medical Attendant and e-Conference visa. Applicants can apply anytime between 120 days to a minimum of four days in advance from the proposed date of travel.