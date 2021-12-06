India-Russia S-400 Air Defence System Deal: Here's All You Need To Know

With India hosting Russian President Vladimir Putin for the 21st annual Indian-Russian Summit today on December 6, bilateral agendas have been set to further strengthen the time-tested relationship of both countries.

In a big boost to military ties between India and Russia, the two nations are set to discuss the delivery of the S-400 missile defence systems. During the 19th India-Russia Annual, Bilateral Summit in New Delhi in October 2018, India and Russia signed a USD 5.43 billion contract for the purchase of five S-400 surface-to-air missile systems for long-term security needs.

What do we know about the S-400 surface to air Missile deal?

The S-400 agreement is estimated worth Rs 35,000 crores. PM Modi is expected to receive a model of the S-400 air defence system from Putin during the 21st annual bilateral meet in New Delhi today. India has begun to receive parts of the air defence system. The defence system's first units were termed as a "booster dose" by then-Air Chief BS Dhanoa. They are reportedly being installed in India and the parts of the defence system are being transported via air and sea routes. To use the system, Indian personnel were trained in Russia.

The missile system would most likely be installed initially near the western border, where it will be able to counter threats from both Pakistan and China. While addressing the parliament about the S-400 deal, India’s Junior Defence minister Ajay Bhatt said the S-400 Missile is a "potent system in terms of its operational capability to provide a continuous and effective air defence system to a very large area".

Besides, the S-400 surface to air missile system deal has caused some strain in India-US ties, with the US threatening to impose CAATSA sanctions on India. On November 23, the US had informed that it has not yet made a decision on the possible waiver of CAATSA (Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions) for India's purchase. Washington will further continue to speak with New Delhi about arms dealings with Russia.

On US' threats, India asserts S-400 deal 'guided purely by its security imperatives'

However, in the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, held in New Delhi on Monday on the sidelines of the India-Russia bilateral meet, India asserted that the country follows an 'independent foreign policy guided by its sovereign interests'. Republic Media Network has received an exclusive scoop on India's stance regarding the possible US CAATSA sanctions in the wake of its purchase of the S400 missile defence system from Moscow. Discussing the possible sanctions in the 2+2 dialogue, India clarified that its decision to buy S400s is "guided purely by its security imperatives."

Russian Foreign Minister slams the US for undermining Indo-US cooperation

Apart from this speaking about the same, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday told to ANI that the "S-400 deal doesn't have only a symbolic meaning. It has a very important practical meaning for an Indian defence capability& situation is basically underway."

Talking about the threats imposed by the US to ‘jeopardise’ Indo-Russian defence deal, he added, “We witnessed attempts on the part of the United States to undermine this cooperation & to make India obey the American orders, to follow the American vision of how this region should be developed, but our Indian friends clearly & firmly explained that they are a sovereign country & they will decide whose weapons to buy and who is going to be a partner of India in this & other areas.”

Other than this, more than ten bilateral agreements are expected to be signed between India and Russia, covering topics such as connectivity, shipping, space, military-technical cooperation, science and technology, education, and culture. The two nations are also set to sign an agreement to deliver 7.5 lakh AK-203 assault rifles. The Centre authorised the production of AK-203 rifles at a factory in Uttar Pradesh under the joint venture Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited just days before the summit to increase India's defence industry self-reliance.

