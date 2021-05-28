India Schools Turkish UNGA Prez For Raising Kashmir While Schmoozing With Imran's Stooge

On Friday, India strongly condemned the remarks of President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Volkan Bozkır (from Turkey) on Jammu and Kashmir. During his Pakistan visit, the UNGA president unwittingly compared the Kashmir issue to the Palestine dispute and said that Pakistan should raise the issue of Kashmir with more force in the United Nations. He further urged India and Pakistan to work together and come up with a 'peaceful solution'. In response to media queries on remarks made by the so-called President of the UNGA with respect to the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Official MEA Spokesperson hit back.

'No basis for comparison to other global situations': India's MEA

"We express our strong opposition to the unwarranted references made with respect to the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir by the President of the United Nations General Assembly (PGA) Volkan Bozkir during his recent visit to Pakistan. His remarks that Pakistan is "duty-bound” to raise this issue in the UN more strongly is unacceptable. Nor indeed is there any basis for comparison to other global situations", said the spokesperson.

The MEA spokesperson called his remark ''a great disservice to the office he occupies'' and his behaviour "truly regrettable".

"When an incumbent President of the UN General Assembly makes misleading and prejudiced remarks, he does a great disservice to the office he occupies. The PGA’s behaviour is truly regrettable and surely diminishes his standing on the global platform, " said an official spokesperson.

UNGA president speaks on 'Kashmir'

On Thursday, while addressing a press conference after a meeting with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad, UNGA Chief Volkan Bojkir said that it is Pakistan's duty to raise the issue of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute to the United Nations stage more firmly. Comparing the Kashmir issue with the Palestine issue, UNGA President Bojkir said that there is a lack of great political will to resolve the Kashmir dispute. He said that he is convinced that the Palestinian issue and the Kashmir issue began at the same time.

He further emphasised that all the parties should refrain from changing the status in Jammu and Kashmir and under the United Nations Charter and United Nations Security Council (UNSC) peaceful resolutions between Pakistan and India should be found just like Simla Agreement.

(Image Credits: AP/PTI)