India Seeks 'two-way' Travel With China; MEA Raises Concern Over Denial Of Visas, Students

India has raised the issue and has expressed hope regarding visas for Indian nationals to travel to China. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) asserted that Chinese nationals have been able to travel to India despite the suspension of flights but Indian nationals have not been able to do so as their visas have been suspended by Beijing. The MEA further stated that India is hopeful that the Chinese embassy will issue visas to Indian nationals who meet the requirements laid down by China. India has therefore requested China to ensure a 'two-way travel'.

India raises the issue of visas for Indian nationals travelling to China; addresses students' concerns

MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi added that Indians have not been able to travel as China has suspended the existing visas of Indian nationals. Bagchi further informed that India is working actively to protect the interests of Indian students residing abroad and those who have been stuck in India. He informed that the concern has been raised with the respective governments.

"While Chinese nationals have been able to travel to India despite the suspension of flights, Indian nationals have not been able to travel to China as Beijing has suspended the existing visas. We hope the Chinese embassy will be able to issue visas soon to Indian nationals who have met requirements laid down by China," the MEA Spokesperson informed. "We are aware of challenges being faced by Indian students who are unable to return to pursue their studies. We have been taking this up with concerned governments actively," he said

India seeks 'two-way travel' with China

Bagchi further added that earlier in March, the Chinese Embassy had issued a notification that it will facilitate visas for those taking Chinese-made vaccines. He also acknowledged that many had applied accordingly after the conditions were met, however the visas are yet to be issued.