COVID-19: India Sees Highest Single-day Spike Of 24,850 Cases; Recovery Rate At 60.77%

With 24,850 people testing positive for coronavirus infection, the highest spike in a day so far, and 613 succumbing to the disease in a day, India's COVID-19 caseload soared to 6,73,165, while the death toll climbed to 19,268 on Sunday. Out of the total cases, 2,44,814 are active cases. On the other hand, India's cured/discharged patients count crossed the 4 lakh mark with 4,09,082 patients cured/discharged and one patient migrated.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also said that collective and focused efforts for containment and management of COVID-19 by the government of India along with the States/UTs have led to the number of recovered cases among COVID-19 patients rise to 4,09,082 as of today.

"During the last 24 hours, a total of 14,856 COVID-19 patients have been cured. So far, there are 1,64,268 more recovered patients than COVID-19 active cases. This takes the national recovery rate amongst COVID-19 patients to 60.77 per cent," the ministry said.

As per the Health Ministry, coronavirus cases in Maharashtra -- the worst affected state from the infection -- has breached the 2 lakh mark with 2,00,064 cases including 8,671 deaths.

India recovered tally at 4.09 lakhs

The number of recovered cases among COVID-19 patients has risen to 4,09,082, taking the national recovery rate amongst COVID-19 to 60.77%: Govt of India With 786 labs in government sector & 314 private labs, there are as many as 1,100 labs in India. During the last 24 hours, 2,48,934 samples have been tested. The cumulative number of samples tested, as on date, is 97,89,066.

ICMR adds 12 institutes for Covaxin trial

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has shortlisted 12 institutes, including one from Odisha, for human clinical trial of India’s first COVID-19 vaccine. ICMR has developed the indigenous BBV152 COVID vaccine in partnership with Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL). The apex body selected 12 institutes to fast track clinical trials of the vaccine which is one of the top priority projects monitored by the Central government.

"The vaccine is derived from a strain of SARS-CoV-2 isolated by ICMR-National Institute of Virology, Pune. ICMR and BBIL are jointly working for the pre-clinical as well as clinical development of this vaccine," an official said.

(with inputs from ANI)