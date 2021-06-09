India Sees Slight Rise In COVID-19 Cases; Records 92,596 New Infections, 2,219 Deaths

According to the health ministry, India recorded 92,596 new cases of Coronavirus disease on Wednesday, June 9, bringing the total number of cases to 2,90,89,069. According to figures updated at 8 a.m., the country had 2,219 deaths in the previous 24 hours. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 353,528 persons have died in the country as a result of the virus. According to data from the health ministry, India had 1,231,415 active infections as of Wednesday, accounting for 4.5% of all illnesses registered so far.

COVID-19 cases in India

In the last 24 hours, 162,664 people have recovered from viral sickness, bringing the overall number of recoveries in the country to 27,504,126. On Tuesday, India's daily tally of new coronavirus infections fell below one lakh for the first time in 63 days, signalling the end of the second wave of illnesses that drove the country's medical health infrastructure into chaos in the last two months. The daily positivity rate drops to 4.66%, remaining below 10 per cent for the 16th consecutive day, while the weekly positivity rate is 5.66%. Recovery rate increases to 94.55%. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, testing capacity has substantially ramped up with 37.01 crore tests conducted so far.

COVID situation in states

On Wednesday, an official said that the COVID-19 total in Maharashtra's Thane district has risen to 5,22,477, including 394 new infections of viral infection. He added the latest cases were reported on Tuesday. 36 more people died as a result of the illness, bringing the total number of individuals killed in the district to 9,549. He also mentioned that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.82 per cent. The district administration did not offer information on patients who had recovered and those who were still receiving treatment.

Karnataka reported less than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with 179 deaths, bringing the overall number of infections to 27.17 lakh and the death toll to 32,099. The number of discharges on the day was 23,449, continuing to outweigh the number of new cases. On Tuesday, 2,028 of the 9,808 new cases recorded were from Bengaluru Urban, which saw 7,664 discharges and 44 deaths. In total, 27,17,289 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, with 32,099 deaths and 24,60,165 discharges, according to a report from the Health Department. There are 2,25,004 active cases in total. The case fatality rate (CFR) was 1.82 per cent, while the positivity rate for the day was 7.53%.

(with inputs from PTI)

Picture Credit: PTI