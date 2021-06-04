India Sees Steady Decline In Daily COVID-19 Cases, Reports Nearly 1.32 Lakh New Infections

In the last 24 hours, India has reported 1.32 lakh fresh Coronavirus cases, continuing a declining trend in daily new cases. Following a steady fall, India's active caseload has reduced to 16,35,993 patients. Active cases have reduced to 77,420, however, a total of 2,713 people succumbed to COVID in the span of 24 hours. India's daily recoveries continue to outweigh daily new cases for the 22nd day in a row. A total of 2,07,071 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours. COVID-19 has now cured 2.65 crore persons who have been sick since the beginning of the pandemic. This translates to an overall recovery rate of 93.08%, which is continually improving.

COVID-19 cases in India

While the weekly positivity rate has reached 7.27%, the daily positivity rate has decreased to 6.38 percent. It has been below ten percent for the past eleven days. With a total of 35.7 crore tests done to date, testing capacity has been greatly expanded.

Meanwhile, some states continued to witness a slight increase in daily cases of COVID-19. Karnataka reported 18,324 new infections on Thursday, bringing the total to 26.53 lakh. A total of 24,036 discharges were recorded on the day, continuing to outweigh new cases. However, the number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Nashik district increased to 3,87,481 on Thursday, according to health officials. The illness also claimed the lives of 41 people, bringing the total number of deaths in the district to 4,830.

COVID-19 vaccination drive in India

The Union Health Ministry claimed that the Indian government has been supplying free COVID vaccines to states and union territories. In addition, the centre has made direct vaccination buying easier for states and union territories. Vaccination, along with Test, Track, Treat, and COVID Appropriate Behaviour is an important part of the Government of India's overall pandemic containment and management plan, added the release.

As per the Union Health Ministry, "Government of India has so far provided, both through the free of cost category and through direct state procurement category, more than 24 crore vaccine doses (24,21,29,250) to States/UTs. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 22,27,33,963 doses (as per data available at 8 AM today). More than 1.93 crore COVID Vaccine doses (1,93,95,287) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered."

It said that the government of India will acquire 50% of all Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) authorized vaccine doses from any producer every month. It would continue to provide these dosages to state governments at no expense, as it had done previously.

Picture Credit: PTI