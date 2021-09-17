Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, on Thursday, September 16, said that India should share its ancient knowledge with the world. The Dalai Lama also appreciated India's secular approach to treating all spiritual traditions with respect. The Buddhist spiritual said that Indians have been their "gurus" and now it is time for India to share its knowledge with the rest of the world. In a statement issued by his office, the Dalai Lama also connected India with Buddhism.

While lauding India's tradition of respecting all spiritual traditions, Dalai Lama said that it was important to share the country's ancient knowledge in a "secular and academic way". Relating India with Buddhism, the Buddhist spiritual leader stated that when he came to India for the first time, he was able to see the close links that India and Tibet had between them. According to a statement issued by his office in Dharamshala, he said, "When I first came to India, I reflected on the close links between this country and my homeland, Tibet. As the Honourable Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) has said, India is the land of Buddha. The ultimate purpose of Buddhism is to serve and benefit humanity."

The spiritual leader and head of Tibet's exiled government said that people should not harm each other and should help each other. In a statement released by the Dalai Lama's office on Thursday, he said, "Buddha's advice stated simply is to avoid harming others and to help them whenever you can in whatever way possible". Furthermore, the Dalai Lama said that although the world has changed substantially since the time of Buddha, "the essence of his teaching remains as relevant today as it was 2,500 years ago."