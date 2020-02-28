India Shows Mirror To Pak At UNHRC; Cites Terror-funding, Forced Conversions And More

India, in a stern response to Pakistan at the UNHRC on Friday, asserted that the 'international community cannot be misled' by the country. The Indian diplomat at United Nations, Animesh Choudhury exercising the right of reply, underlined Pakistan's 'dismal' record of human rights. Speaking at the 43rd session of the UN Human Rights Council which is being held here in Switzerland from February 24 to March 20, he said, "International community can't be misled by Pakistani hysterical reactions at all international fora to malign India. The world knows about dismal human rights records of Pakistan and a tight control can't hide it."

In his response, Animesh Choudhury took on Pakistan over multiple issues, including illegal occupation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir PoK, terrorism amongst other issues. He said, "End the illegal and forcible occupation and reverse demographic changes in PoK and territories under its control. Third, stop public advocacy and support for terrorists by Pakistan leadership at the highest level."

"Fourth, take structural reforms to develop a semblance of democracy in Pakistan, fifth, end harassement and execution of minorities through misuse of blasphemy law. Sixth, end forced conversations and marriages of women and girls from Hindu, Christian and Sikh religions. Seventh, stop killing and targetting political dissidents and legitimate criticism in Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Eighth, prevent forced disappearances and extrajudicial killings of journalists and human rights activists by its security agencies. Ninth, stop religious persecution against Shias, Ahmadiyas, Ismailia and Hazaras. Tenth, stop recruitment of children for terror activities including suicide bombing in other countries." he added.

India on J&K

Jammu and Kashmir "was, is and shall forever" remain an integral part of India, a top Indian diplomat said at the UN Human Rights Council's meeting on Wednesday, a day after Pakistan sought the international community's intervention on the Kashmir issue. He called for decisive action against states who direct, control, fund and shelter terrorists, in an obvious reference to Pakistan, which is accused by its neighbours of providing safe havens to terror groups.

His remarks came a day after Pakistan's Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Tuesday alleged that India continues to violate the human rights of the Kashmiri people and demanded the immediate repeal of all actions by India on August 5 last year. India abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 on August 5 and bifurcated it into two Union territories.

