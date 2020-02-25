PM Modi A 'strong' Man, Capable Of Dealing With 'terrorism', Says US President Trump

While addressing his solo press conference in New Delhi, US President Donald Trump- who is on a two-day visit to India remarked that PM Modi was a 'strong man' and was extremely capable of dealing with the 'terrorism' challenges posed by neighbouring countries. "PM Modi is a very religious man, calm man, but actually a very strong and tough person, I've seen him in action, he has it foremost in his mind, terrorism, he'll take care of it." While addressing the media, Trump revealed that he and PM Modi had 'talked a lot' about Pakistan and that 'terrorism' was something that they had discussed in length.

"We talked a lot about Pakistan. I have a very good relationship with Prime Minister Khan as well, Terrorism, we talked about it in length. It's no question that there is a problem. But it's a problem that they are working on. India is a brave nation too, there's no pullback from India," said Donald Trump.

Trump on Kashmir

Treading carefully on his stance on Kashmir, perhaps in a bid to perhaps not upset his Pakistani demographic ahead of the US Elections later this year, Trump remarked that Kashmir had been a 'thorn' for both sides. Stating that he offers any 'help to mediate' between the nations he reiterated that his relations with both PM Modi and Pakistan PM Imran Khan 'were good.'

"I will help. I will do whatever I have to do. My relationship with both gentlemen is good. There has been difficulty in Pakistan. We're seeing what we can do, anything I can do to mediate I will. They're working on Kashmir. Kashmir has been a thorn for both sides, but there are two sides to any story. We discussed it in length- terrorism. And I think he has some great ideas."

'CAA really up to India'

POTUS in a big statement also refuted claims of him ever offering to mediate between India and Pakistan on abrogation of Article 370, stating, "I had said there are problems between Pakistan and India, and I think they will work out their problems, and I must say they are doing it for a long time." On the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act which has sent ripples across the country since its introduction back in November 2019, Trump straight out refused to comment stating that it was 'up to India'

"I don't want to discuss it, I want to leave that to India. Hopefully they will make the right decision for their people. That's really up to India," said Donald Trump.

