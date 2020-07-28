India-Bangladesh Partnership Role-model For The Region: Jaishankar At Locomotive Handover

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on July 27, Monday, that the India and Bangladesh partnership is a role model in the region for good neighbourly relations. Jaishankar said that New Delhi stands prepared to cooperate with the people of Bangladesh to tide over difficult times amid coronavirus pandemic. He added that very few countries in the world share such friendly bilateral relations.

Delighted to join Railways Minister @PiyushGoyal at the ceremony to hand over 10 Broad Gauge locomotives to Bangladesh. Fulfill an important commitment made during the visit of PM Sheikh Hasina to India last October. pic.twitter.com/cjhqyPg6SV — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 27, 2020

"Rock solid" relations

He further added that the rise of COVID-19 infections has posed new challenges to the whole world, especially in realising our developmental goals. He said that India stands prepared to coordinate with the people of Bangladesh in such difficult times.

In a handing-over ceremony, 10 broad-gauge locomotives were flagged off to Bangladesh virtually by Jaishankar and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal. Bangladesh on Monday thanked India as the Indian Railways handed over 10 diesel locomotives to Bangladesh Railways during a ceremony through video-link at 2.30 pm onwards on July 27. The diesel locomotives were flagged off from Gede station of Eastern Railway for Bangladesh in the virtual presence of several dignitaries from both sides.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal, and Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi were present during the handover ceremony. Other top Indian officials present at the event are Foreign Secretary, Chairman of Railway Board, and Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh.

From the Bangladeshi side, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Railway Minister Mohammed Nurul Islam Sujon, and High Commissioner to India attended the event. The handover is said to be Indian government’s renewed focus on its “neighbourhood first” policy aimed at strengthening the ties amid ongoing border conflict with China.

