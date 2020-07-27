India To Hand Over 10 Diesel Locomotives To Bangladesh During Virtual Event On July 27

Indian Railways will hand over 10 diesel locomotives to Bangladesh Railways during a ceremony through video-link at 2.30pm onwards on July 27. The diesel locomotives will be flagged off from Gede station of Eastern Railway for Bangladesh in the virtual presence of several dignitaries from both sides.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal, and Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi are likely to be present during the handover ceremony. Other top Indian officials expected to be present at the event are Foreign Secretary, Chairman of Railway Board, and Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh.

From the Bangladeshi side, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Railway Minister Mohammed Nurul Islam Sujon, and High Commissioner to India are likely to grace the event. The handover is said to be Indian government’s renewed focus on its “neighbourhood first” policy aimed at strengthening the ties amid ongoing border conflict with China.

After the association of both railways began way back in 1996 with the export of 10 Metre Guage locomotives, around 40 more Broad Guage locos were exported over the years from 2001 to 2014. The 10 locomotives, set to be handed over to Bangladesh, have a residual life of at least 28 years and are designed for speed of 120 kmph.

These locomotives are suitable for hauling freight as well as passenger trains and the ergonomic layout of the driver’s cab provides stress-free driving and improved visibility for safer running. Indian Railways has also modified the locos to suit the maximum height restrictions in Bangladesh. It would provide improved train operations within Bangladesh Railways and further strengthen the partnership between both railways.

India-Bangladesh ties

Bangladesh has been a close Indian ally for a long time and has backed India on several contentious issues including Jammu and Kashmir. Recently, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina spoke to Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan when the latter tried to raise Kashmir issue but was rebuked as India’s internal matter.

India appreciated Bangladesh's consistent stand on Jammu and Kashmir as India's internal matters. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava told a press briefing that India’s relations with Bangladesh are “time tested and historic”. He said that India has also stood with Bangladesh as their ties have been forged by history and common sacrifices.

"As regards to Jammu and Kashmir, we appreciate their (Bangladesh's) consistent stand that J&K and all developments in J&K are matters internal to India," he added.

