India Strengthens Chabahar Port's Cargo Handling Capacity, Supplies Mobile Harbour Cranes

In a move to strengthen its ties with Middle East ally, India supplied two mobile harbour cranes to Iran's Chabahar port on Monday with a total contract value of over USD 25 million. The harbour cranes aim to carry out smooth cargo handling services.

"India has supplied a consignment of two Mobile Harbour Cranes (MHC) to Iran's Chabahar port...under a contract agreement for the supply of 6 MHC," the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said in a statement. The cranes are presently undergoing a trial run.

On Monday, the consignment arrived from Italy's Marghera port and was unloaded at Chabahar. The cranes have 140 metric tonnes lifting capacity. It would facilitate India Ports Global Ltd (IPGL) to provide seamless services for containers, bulk and general cargo at Shahid Beheshti Port of Chabahar.

Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said that it's a step towards New Delhi's commitment to the infrastructure development of the Chabahar port.

In 2016, New Delhi and Tehran signed a bilateral contract with a total value of USD 85 million. It aims to equip mechanise and start operations at the port under the Phase-I. In an attempt to achieve this ambitious aim, a special purpose vehicle (SPV), namely India Ports Global Ltd (IPGL) Mumbai, was incorporated under the shipping ministry. Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, stated that Chabahar is a strategic port with great national importance.

The delivery of the consignment of heavy equipment, including cranes, shows India's commitment to the strategic connectivity of the Chabahar port project that will provide access to markets in Central Asia.

The development of Chabahar port is the anchor for the expansion of economic and mutual relations between India and Iran and it will give a further boost to the maritime trade between both countries.

The location of Chabahar port has the strategic advantage and high potential to provide connectivity among India, Iran, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and other Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, especially Eastern CIS nations, and boost trade.

(Inputs from PTI)