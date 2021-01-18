London: Police Break Brawl Between 40 Men Involving Knives, Bottles And A Sword

London Police on January 17 dispersed as many as 40 men fighting in the streets of the UK using knives, bottles and at least one sword. The sporadic fight broke out between the large group in the King Street area, South Hall when officers sounded the emergency alarm about the “violent disorder” and “affray” on West London’s street. In the early hour of Sunday, officers reported at the crime scene and made at least two arrests. The two perpetrators, in their 20s, remain in police custody. No injuries were reported, Ealing Police Department informed in a release.

In the statement released by the police, officers urged eyewitnesses to come forward and identify the accused that were involved in the mass knife fight. Initially, the police reported two swords brought the fight spot, as at least 40 men were caught using knives as weaponry in an attempt to attack the rival groups. Later, the officers on the spot confirmed that only one sword was involved, as the department released a statement at 8 pm on Sunday.

Read: Uganda Elections: Wine's Campaign Coordinator Claims Police Attack

Read: Capitol Police Recall Breach By Trump Loyalists

We don’t say it often enough and so “thank you” to all of the emergency services our working tonight and @metpoliceuk colleagues particularly. I’ve seen lots of proactive police work today, responding to calls and keeping London safe. It really is appreciated. — Chief Supt Roy Smith (@roysmithpolice) January 16, 2021

Police stated that they were called at "around 0200hrs to a large group of males fighting with knives and at least one sword in the area of King Street, Southall". In the initial tweet, the Ealing police described the brawl as: "Two men being, chased into St Johns Road and identified as having carried swords during the fight. They were arrested for violent disorder and affray". In the subsequent tweet, the officers asked anyone with any information about the armed scuffle to call the police on 101 digits.

Mexico police respond to 'shooting'

In an attack of similar nature, Mexico police on Sunday reported on a crime scene, where five were fatally shot in an attack in central Mexico City. Police suspected the local Union Tepito cartel’s involvement, linking the shooting to an ‘organized crime’. The attack occurred at a town hall in Miguel Hidalgo, one of the most populous districts of Mexico City. An emergency alert was sounded to the local police, that arrived on the crime scene and found five people on the ground with gunshot wounds, according to the statement by Mexico City's secretary of public security. A probe was ordered into the crime to ascertain the involvement of a cartel gunman.

Read: Prison Guard Opens Fire After Being Shot At By Intruders: Police

Read: Tunisia Police, Protesters Clash For Third Day In Row