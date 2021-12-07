India Successfully Test-fires Short Range Surface To Air Missile Off Odisha Coast| Watch

In a major boost to India's Navy, the indigenously designed and developed Vertical Launched Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) was successfully test-fired from a static vertical launcher in the Integrated Test Range (ITR), off the Odisha coast at Chandipur. The VL-SRSAM, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the Indian Navy, has an operational range of 50 to km distance and features mid course inertial guidance through fiber optic gyroscope and active radar homing in terminal phase.

Defence Minister congratulates DRDO, Indian navy for successful test of VL-SRSAM

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Indian Navy and the industry for the successful flight test of Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile. His office wrote on Twitter, "He (Rajnath Singh) said that this system would further enhance defence capability of Indian Naval Ships against aerial threats."

Ahead of the test firing of the tactical missile on Tuesday, Balasore district administration as a safety measure temporarily shifted more than 4,500 people residing within 2.5 km radius of launch pad number 3 of the ITR from where the weapon with a dummy pay load was positioned and launched.

A district revenue official said, On the request of ITR authority people residing in six hamlets in close proximity to the ITR launch site had to be temporarily shifted to nearby shelter centers with compensation. They will return to their homes after the DRDO gives the green signal for it.

India bolstering defence

India, in the past few months, has tested many powerful missiles. In October, India successfully launched Surface to Surface Ballistic Missile, Agni-5 from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha. The missile, which uses a three-stage solid-fuelled engine, is capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000 kilometres with a very high degree of accuracy.

Before that, in August, India successfully tested the DRDO's Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile (ITCM) off the coast of Odisha. Just a month before that, in July, India had test-fired its indigenous developed New Generation Akash Missile (Akash-NG). It is a Surface to Air Missile defence system launched in Balasore, Odisha. It is said to strike targets at a distance of 60 km.

At the same time, DRDO also flight-tested the Man-Portable Anti Tank Guided Missile. Before that in June, a new missile of the Agni series known as Agni-Prime was test-fired from the Odisha coast. Being a canisterised missile, it has a range capability between 1000 and 2000 kilometres.

