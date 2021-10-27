In a major boost to the country's airspace capabilities, India on Wednesday successfully launched Surface to Surface Ballistic Missile, Agni-5 at 7.50 pm from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha. The missile, which uses a three-stage solid-fuelled engine, is capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000 kilometres with a very high degree of accuracy.

The successful test of Agni-5 is in line with India’s stated policy to have ‘credible minimum deterrence’ that underpins the commitment to ‘No First Use’.

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Agni-5 or Agni-V is a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile that can target entire China and also into Europe. It is one of the longest range missiles India have.

Key Highlights of Agni-5 Missile:

Agni-5 capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000 kilometres with very high degree of accuracy

Uses a three-stage solid fuelled engine

Successful launch in line with India’s policy to have ‘credible minimum deterrence’ that underpins the commitment to ‘No First Use’

In August, India successfully tested the DRDO's Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile (ITCM) off the coast of Odisha. In July, India had test-fired its indigenous developed New Generation Akash Missile (Akash-NG). It is a Surface to Air Missile defence system launched in Balasore, Odisha. It is said to strike targets at a distance of 60 km.

At the same time, DRDO also flight-tested the Man-Portable Anti Tank Guided Missile. Before that in June, a new missile of the Agni series known as Agni-Prime was test-fired from the Odisha coast. Being a canisterised missile, it has a range capability between 1000 and 2000 kilometres.

Image: File Photo/PTI