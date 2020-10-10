India Supplies 1.8 Million N-95 Masks To The US, Turns Into An Exporter Amid COVID-19

India on Friday delivered 1.8 million N-95 masks to the United States to aid their fight against COVID-19, revealed Ambassador of India to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu. The 1.8 million masks were sent to Philadelphia as a mark of the partnership between the two countries in the health sector, the Ambassador added.

This comes days after India lifted its restriction on the export of N-95/FFP2 masks. In the second week of September, the prohibition on the export of personal protective equipment (PPE) coveralls, 2/3 ply masks, face shields, ventilators and Hydroxychloroquine API was scrapped, as India's production surpassed its domestic usage.

Philadelphia receives 1.8 million N95 masks from India to aid their fight against COVID-19. Another example of the robust India-US reliable partnership in the health sector! pic.twitter.com/KydNL50pgJ — Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) October 9, 2020

From zero production to world exporter

India, which was not even producing a single PPE kit back in March achieved an unprecedented goal of producing more than 2 lakh PPE kits in May. While battling the COVID-19 pandemic, India has now received a path-breaking goal of becoming an exporter of PPEs within months of venturing into its production. As per reports, this has turned from zero to a Rs 7000 crore industry in under 8 months.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has allowed a monthly export quota of 50 lakh units for N-95/FFP2 masks or its equivalent for issuance of export licences to eligible applicants. “The export policy of N-95/FFP-2 masks or its equivalent is amended from restricted to free category, making all types of masks freely exportable,” the DGFT said in a notification. Furthermore, India has fixed a monthly export quota of 4 crore units per month for 2/3 ply surgical masks and 20 lakh units per month for medical goggles for issuing export licenses to eligible applicants.

Taking to Twitter, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal shared how the development and the nation's 'Make in India' resolve was spurring economic growth and employment while helping the world battle COVID-19.

India is Making for the World: N95 & FFP2 Masks can now be exported freely to countries across the world.



Make in India is spurring economic growth and employment while helping the world battle COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/I48B9mxGS9 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 6, 2020

