India To Build Infrastructure To Combat Child Trafficking In Border Areas

The Women and Child Development Ministry on Tuesday announced that it will build infrastructure to combat child trafficking in the border areas and provide protection and rehabilitation to victims.

India is both a source and destination country for human trafficking. Women and girls from Nepal, Bangladesh, and Myanmar are trafficked to India under the false promises of a better life, employment opportunities, and improved living conditions. Sadly, a significant number of them are underage girls or young women. Upon their arrival in India, they are sold and coerced into engaging in commercial sex work.

Anti-human trafficking units (AHTUs) and funding initiatives

These girls often reach major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, etc., from where they are taken out of the country, mainly to the Middle East and Southeast Asia. This is why the bordering states to these countries need to be more vigilant and have adequate facilities to provide relief and rehabilitation services to the victims of trafficking.The government has provided funding to all states and union territories under the Nirbhaya Fund to establish and strengthen Anti Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs) in every district of the country. Additionally, funding has also been provided for AHTUs in Border guarding forces such as the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

A total of 30 AHTUs, including those in Border Guarding Forces, have been made operational. Moving forward, the government has decided to offer financial assistance to the states and union territories in border areas to establish Protection and Rehabilitation Homes for the victims of trafficking, particularly minor girls and young women. These homes will provide services such as shelter, food, clothing, counselling, primary health facilities, and other daily requirements.

Establishing protection and rehabilitation homes for victims

Furthermore, in accordance with Section 51 of the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act, 2015 (as amended in 2021), the Board or the Committee will recognize a facility being operated by a governmental organisation or a voluntary or non-governmental organisation registered under applicable laws to be suitable for temporarily assuming the responsibility of a child for a specific purpose. This recognition will come after a thorough inquiry into the facility's suitability, and the organisation will care for the child as prescribed.The victimised girls will be presented before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) to identify a suitable facility for providing sponsorship under the Mission Vatsalya Scheme guidelines. Consequently, the states and union territories will be requested to take appropriate action in this regard.