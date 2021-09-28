India To Emerge As Hub Of 'medical Tourism' With Initiatives Like Ayushman Bharat: PM Modi

On the occasion of World Tourism Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, September 27, addressed the nation by sharing a video message on the importance of having good health facilities in the country to attract tourism. He stated that with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the health infrastructure of the place is considered a top priority while planning a trip. While India has a strong medical and health foundation that is valued and respected across the world, he added.

Highlighting the vaccination drive in India, PM Modi said, "Indian tourism destinations including Sikkim, Assam, Goa, Andaman and Nicobar have accelerated the COVID-19 vaccination drive to gain trust and confidence of people planning to travel".

Applauding the work of Indian doctors who are respected around the world, Modi wrote on Twitter, “Indian doctors are admired worldwide for their dexterity. India is taking numerous initiatives to emerge as a hub for medical tourism.”

PM Modi stressed the fact that "hospitals and hospitality must go hand in hand" amid COVID-19.

'Indian doctors are admired and respected across the world'

PM Narendra Modi stated, "People come to India as they trust and believe the health system of the country. Our doctors' efforts and dedication are admired by people across the globe". He further stated that foreigners who fly to India for the right treatment return happily to their counties.

Lauding Indian initiatives towards the development of the health care sector, PM Modi said, "Our vaccination programme, its technology, and the pharmaceutical sector already have made India earn respect in the healthcare domain. Moreover, when Ayushman Bharat will align with the digital mission with the help of advanced technology, people from around the globe will be able to take consultations from our skilled doctors".

PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission on September 27 and stated that the nation is entering a new phase after seven years of campaign to strengthen the health facilities of the country.

PM Modi said, "Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will play a big role in eliminating problems in medical treatment of poor and middle class. Through technology, work done by Ayushman Bharat to connect patients with hospitals across the nation is being further expanded and given a strong technology platform".

