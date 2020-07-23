IPL 2020 Could Potentially Clash With Bangladesh Tour Of Sri Lanka In October: Report

The Bangladesh cricket team were scheduled to tour Sri Lanka for three Test matches between July and August. However, the ongoing coronavirus crisis prompted the cricket boards of both nations to indefinitely delay the series. According to ESPNcricinfo, the impending Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Test series is likely to be rescheduled to October. The Bangladesh Cricket Board, as well as Sri Lanka Cricket, are currently in talks to revive the series as the sport slowly finds its place amidst the global pandemic.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Test series likely to collide with IPL 2020

Earlier this year, the ongoing pandemic also forced the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to implement an indefinitely delay on the much-awaited Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. After the recent decision by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to shift the impending T20 World Cup out of its original October-November date, worldwide cricketing boards are taking measures to stage their own events in the timeframe. If Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Test matches ends up taking place in October, the series could potentially clash with IPL 2020.

The series will also potentially serve as a platform of return for former Bangladesh captain Shakib al Hasan. The maverick all-rounder was handed a one-year suspension by ICC for failing to report advances made to him by bookmakers. Shakib al Hasan will now be eligible to resume his international cricketing commitments from October 29 onwards, thus posing a likelihood of participating in one of the decisive matches of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Test series.

Shakib al Hasan is also a regular feature in IPL matches as he has been representing the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) franchise since IPL 2018. However, he was not retained by SRH during the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window for the now-postponed event due to his ban.

Image credits: Shakib al Hasan in SRH from IPLT20.COM

BCCI’s stance on IPL 2020

The IPL 2020 was originally intended to launch on March 29 with a match between Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians. Recent reports now indicate that BCCI has zeroed in on September 26 to November 8 as possible IPL dates with UAE emerging as the frontrunner to host the event.

Image credit: Bangladesh Cricket Twitter and IPLT20.COM