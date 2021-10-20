India To Highlight Pakistan's Role In Infiltration, Targeted Civilian Killings At FATF

India is set to highlight Pakistan's role at the ongoing Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting in Paris over its inaction against terrorism. According to sources, India will likely raise the issue of the recent terrorist infiltration attempts in Poonch. Moreover, the anti-money laundering watchdog will also review Pakistan's performance in prosecuting and penalising financing of terrorist groups operating from its soil such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and the Hizbul Mujahideen.

After a spate of targeted civilian killings in Kashmir, the Indian Army launched counter-insurgency operations in the forest belt of the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri. During the operations, nine soldiers have been martyred and the role of LeT-backed The Resistance Force (TRF) has also been highlighted in the recent killings of civilians. In addition, the CRPF and

J&K Police have rounded up more than 600 overground workers suspected to be linked to Hizbul Mujahideen and Jamaat-e-Islami.

Internet cut-off in Srinagar

Meanwhile, authorities in Srinagar ordered internet restrictions in areas where terrorists are suspected to be

holed up. The recent encounters in and around the outskirts of Srinagar, frequent cordon-and-search operations and

targeted killings have sent the security grid into a tizzy.

"The state police informed that they are adopting a three-pronged strategy to contain the current cycle of

violence. The security grid has been strengthened and groups responsible for the killings have been identified

while non-locals have been shifted to shelter camps," said a home ministry official.

Additionally, sources aware of the developments informed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the Union Territory later this week and is expected to hold a review of developmental plans and a security audit with the UT administration.

Officials also said that the home ministry is likely to transfer the probe into the killings of civilians to the NIA

"The investigation in these killings indicates a definite pattern leading to the terror angle. Therefore, the

investigation may be assigned to the national anti-terror probe agency," said a J&K police official

Pakistan may remain on 'grey list' till FATF's next session: Media report

Meanwhile, in an embarrassing setback for Pakistan, the country is likely to remain on the 'grey list' of the FATF till the global money laundering and terror financing watchdog meets for its next session in April 2022, a media report has stated. According to the report, Pakistan is still short of meeting the FATF criterion and it further added that the global body's decision on putting Pakistan off the 'grey list' may be taken in the next session slated for April 2022.

Earlier in June, the FATF retained Pakistan on its 'grey list' for failing to check money laundering, leading to terror financing, and asked Islamabad to investigate and prosecute senior leaders and commanders of UN-designated terror groups, including Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar. It had also asked Pakistan to work to address its strategically important deficiencies. Back in 2018, Pakistan was placed on the grey list by the FATF and was given a plan of action to complete it by October, 2019.

Since then the country continues to remain in that list due to its failure to comply with the FATF mandates. The country's woes have loomed due to its position in the grey list. Pakistan is finding its increasingly difficult to procure financial aid from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the European Union. So far, Islamabad has dodged being on the blacklist with the help of China, Turkey and Malaysia.

With PTI inputs