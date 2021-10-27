Mansukh Mandaviya Says 'centre Is Pro-farmer But Industry-friendly' At Investors Summit

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday spoke at the Investors Summit on October 27 with the goal of further strengthening India's standing in the medical industry. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stated that the BJP-led central government is "pro-farmer but industry-friendly".

Mandaviya, while speaking at the investors summit, stated, "Our Government is pro-farmer but industry-friendly. We see to it that the industries go ahead and sustain. Indian companies never cheat while making supplies. Our character is to maintain quality."

"Opportunities and Partnerships in Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices" is the summit's theme. The Union Minister went on to say that when the first wave of COVID-19 hit, the world lacked COVID-19 medications. "We not only brought our own situation under control, met our own medicine requirements but also supplied medicines to over 150 nations. This is our commitment", he said.

"Today India is the largest manufacturer and supplier of generic medicines. We believe in 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. We are seeing to it that the world gets affordable medicine", he added.

Central Government pushes health industry

The PLI for Pharmaceuticals, which was launched with a 15000 crore investment, has sparked considerable interest, with approximately 278 companies asking to be evaluated under the initiative. This Summit will encourage investors who want to establish worldwide champions in these products in India. "It may be recalled that 13 companies have already been selected under the PLI scheme for medical devices earlier this year, which will support their investment in enhancing domestic manufacturing of targeted devices", the Union Ministry had said in a press release.

It should be noted that 13 companies were chosen earlier this year under the PLI plan for medical devices, which will support their investment in improving the local manufacturing of targeted products. The sessions will also address the financing of the booming start-up ecosystem, and they will conclude with a session on providing extensive support to applicants approved under the PLI programmes about the seamless grounding of investments.

Mansukh Mandaviya Addresses Investors Summit

The programme is part of a larger strategy led by the Department of Pharmaceuticals and Invest India to improve the quality of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment in India. Union Minister Mandaviya participated in the meeting via videoconference.

