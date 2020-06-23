India To Provide Life Saving Drugs To Palestine Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan on Tuesday apprised that India will donate life-saving drugs to Palestine to help them in their fight against Coronavirus. This comes as Palestine witnessed a new surge in the spread of the deadly virus over the past 10 days, which forced the government to declare a new set of restrictive measures. The government banned public gatherings and putting the two hardest-hit districts, Hebron and Nablus, under a lockdown.

Taking to Twitter, Muraleedharan stated that India has pledged additional support of $10 million to United Nations Relief and Works Agency for the next two years.

India is a major development partner of Palestine. Apart from funding people centric development projects worth USD 72 mn, 🇮🇳 will also donate life saving drugs to 🇵🇸 to help them in their fight against #COVID19.

PM Modi and S Jaishankar have also been working the phones as part of this effort to reach out to as many countries as possible. Meanwhile, according to sources, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval has focussed on West Asian countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, and Jordan.

Earlier in May, India had decided to ramp up its medical assistance effort to help authorities abroad combat Covid-19 and had targeted covering 90-plus countries. According to sources, New Delhi’s diplomatic outreach is expected to cost Rs 110-120 crore (Rs 1.1-1.2 billion).

This is in addition to drugs and equipment that India is supplying to various countries on commercial terms. Conclusively, the foreign ministry has pledged to supply drugs, testing kits, and other medical assistance worth Rs 60 crore to 67 countries.

