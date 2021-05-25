India To Set Up One-stop Centres Across 9 Countries For Women Affected By Violence: WCD

In a pursuit to tackle cases of violence against women, the Government of India will be opening one-stop centres in 10 missions across nine countries. A senior official of the Women and Child Development Ministry was quoted by the PTI who revealed the names of countries where the One-stop centres (OSCs) will open.

"One OSC will be established in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, the UAE, Australia, Canada and Singapore, while two will be established in Saudi Arabia," the official said, noting that 300 more OSCs will also be opened across India. These centres will be supported by the Women and Child Development Ministry and operated by the External Affairs Ministry, he added.

Over 3 Lakh Women Helped Through One Stop Centres: WCD

Over three lakh women were provided assistance through 701 One Stop Centres (OSCs) in 35 states and union territories since its inception in 2015, the Centre said on Saturday. The scheme is being implemented across the country since 2015 through state governments and UT administrations to provide under one roof-integrated support and assistance to women affected by violence and in distress, both in private and public spaces. As per PTI, the Women and Child Development Ministry said till date, 701 OSCs in 35 States/UTs have been operationalised which has provided help to over 3 lakh women.

As per the Ministry of Women and Child Development, in the prevalent situation created by the COVID pandemic, women who are in a distress situation or are affected by violence may contact the nearest OSCs for speedy assistance and services. It also directed the chief secretaries or administrators of all states/UTs and DC/DM of all districts to keep OSCs operational during the lockdown period with availability of all basic material required for fighting COVID-19.

(Story Inputs: PTI)

(Image Credits: PTI/@MinistryWCD/Twitter)