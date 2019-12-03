MoS Dr Jitendra Singh: India To Share ‘Governance’ Practices With Gambia

On December 2, India and Gambia agreed to work out a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on refurbishing personnel administration of Gambia. The Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) and National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) will extend technical assistance and develop a collaboration through an MoU on Refurbishing Personnel Administration of Gambia.

The objective of the visit

This was conveyed by the Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region (I/C), Prime Minister’s Office, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh during talks with a delegation from the Gambia Public Service Commission. The 11-Member delegation, led by the Vice-Chairman, Public Services Commission of Gambia, Mrs Awa Auber, is on a visit to India from December 2 to December 6. The objective of the visit is to study Best Practices in Public Management relating to Performance Management System, Recruitment Management System and Civil Services Pension Scheme.

Dr Jitendra Singh offered to share India's experience with Gambia

Dr Jitendra Singh said India has unveiled several sweeping administrative reforms in the last five years under the leadership of the PM Narendra Modi. This includes fixing Minimum Pension, innovation in Pension hikes for senior citizens at 80 and 100 years of age, scrapping Interviews at lower level recruitment and getting feedback of retiring employees under the “Anubhav” scheme. He offered to share with Gambia India’s experiences and Best Practices in Good Governance. Dr Jitendra Singh said that Gambia can adopt the e-Recruitment, Performance Appraisal, and Pension models that have been introduced in India.

READ | Chandrayaan 3 mission's roadmap prepared by ISRO: Jitendra Singh

READ | Centre determined to implement all Central Acts in J&K and Ladakh: Jitendra Singh

'UPSC is universally acclaimed'

Dr Jitendra Singh said the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is universally acclaimed for its efficient and transparent process of Civil Services recruitment. The Government is also considering the feasibility of setting up the National Recruitment Agency, he added. Dr Jitendra Singh said India and Gambia have a common history of colonial rule and are still young nations. He said India is willing to step up cooperation with Gambia in Refurbishing of Personnel Administration which is an integral part of administrative reforms for Good Governance. The contours of the collaboration would be deliberated by DARPG and NCGG officials with the visiting delegation from the Gambia. The objective would be to replicate the Best Practices in Personnel Administration of India to the Gambia.

READ | HUGE | 'Chandrayaan-3 to happen soon, already being worked on': MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh

READ | After many years we have a PM with a natural scientific temper: MoS Dr Jitendra Singh