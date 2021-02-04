India To Supply Over 1 Billion Doses Of COVID Vaccines To UNICEF As Part Of COVAX Scheme

The United Nations International Children Education Fund (UNICEF) on Wednesday announced that it has entered an agreement with the Serum Institute of India (SII) for a long-term supply of up to 1.1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to around 100 countries. UNICEF said that the deal would allow the agency to access over 1 billion doses of vaccines for approximately $3 a dose that will be distributed worldwide to low- and middle-income countries. The deal is part of the COVAX programme that is being run by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to ensure equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

Serum Institute of India will supply over 1 billion doses of vaccines that are currently being developed by the pharmaceutical giant in India following the transfer of technology from AstraZeneca and Novavax. Serum Institute of India is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer in terms of the sheer volume that it produces each year.

"And we have some good news in that regard. Today we are pleased to announce the conclusion of a long-term supply agreement with the Serum Institute of India for covid-19 vaccines, to access two vaccine products through technology transfer from AstraZeneca and NOVAVAX. UNICEF, along with our procurement partners including PAHO, will have access to up to 1.1 billion doses of vaccines for around 100 countries, for approximately $3 a dose for the low- and middle-income countries," UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said during a briefing on COVAX.

India to give 1 million doses to UN

Last week, the External Affairs Ministry announced that India is planning to give 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the United Nations as part of the COVAX initiative. India also said it will gift 10 million doses to Africa. India has gifted over 55 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines to its neighbouring countries so far, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Seychelles, and Mauritius. India is also planning to commercially sell the COVID-19 vaccines to Saudi Arabia, Canada, and other countries.

(Image Credit: AP)

