India-US 2+2 Dialogue: Rajnath Singh Calls For 'deepening Defence Cooperation'

Ahead of the 2+2 ministerial dialogue of Indian ministers with their US counterparts, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a bilateral meeting with US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper on Monday at the South Block in New Delhi. After the meeting, Singh confidently asserted that today's discussion would bolster India-US defence relations and mutual cooperation. He also added that the talks today were aimed at deepening defence cooperation in a wide range of areas.

India is delighted to host the US Secretary of Defence, Dr. Mark Esper. Our talks today were fruitful, aimed at further deepening defence cooperation in a wide range of areas.



Today's discussions will add new vigour to India-US defence relations & mutual cooperation.

Along with US Defence Secretary, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also arrived in the national capital for the third edition of the ministerial dialogue which is slated to be held on October 27. The US leaders were welcomed by Indian officials as per the protocol. Separately, Esper was accorded Guard of Honour at South Block and was received by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh were also present.

Focus on cross-cutting bilateral issues

The third India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue will focus on cross-cutting bilateral issues of mutual interest and the two sides will also exchange views on regional and international issues. Pompeo and Esper will also meet National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on the sidelines of the ministerial dialogue and there will be a joint call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India and the United States are expected to sign the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) for geo-spatial cooperation during 2+2 ministerial dialogue in New Delhi on October 26-27 after they agreed to expedite the work of the deal earlier this year. The signing of BECA will be a significant landmark in US-India strategic cooperation as it allows India to use global geospatial maps of the US for accuracy of stand-off weapons like cruise and ballistic missiles.

