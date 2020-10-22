India-US 2+2 Dialogue To Focus On Cross-cutting Bilateral, International Issues: MEA

Ministry of External Affairs said on October 22 that the third India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue will focus on cross-cutting bilateral issues of mutual interest. India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath will hold the 2+2 ministerial dialogue with their US counterparts on October 27. Anurag Srivastava, the official MEA spokesperson, told a weekly press briefing that the two sides will also exchange views on regional and international issues.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark Esper are scheduled to visit India on October 2 for the ministerial-level talks. Pompeo and Esper will also meet National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on the sidelines of the ministerial dialogue and there will be a joint call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Srivastava.

India and the United States are expected to sign the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) for geo-spatial cooperation during 2+2 ministerial dialogue. The signing of BECA will be a significant landmark in US-India strategic cooperation as it allows India to use global geospatial maps of the US for accuracy of stand-off weapons like cruise and ballistic missiles.

MEA on FATF grey-list

The spokesperson also highlighted that Pakistan has addressed only 21 action items out of the 27 items parameters laid down by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). The global watchdog is holding a three-day virtual plenary session where it will review Pakistan's progress on the action plan. Srivastava said that six important action items are yet to be addressed.

“As it is well known, Pakistan continues to provide safe haven to terrorist entities and individuals,” he added.

The MEA spokesperson said that Pakistani forces have continued to engage in unprovoked ceasefire violations and often these violations are to support infiltration of terrorists across the Line of Control. He noted that Pakistani forces have carried out 3800 unprovoked ceasefire violations so far in 2020.

