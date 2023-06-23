India-US Deal On M777 Howitzers, Stryker Armoured Vehicles Soon

India and the US have several defence deals in line as Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a state visit to the United States. India is looking forward to signing a deal with the US for Stryker Armoured Vehicles and M777 towed howitzers for the Indian Army. This deal is apart from the one involving the acquisition of MQ-9 armed Reaper drones and the manufacturing of GE F-414 aircraft engines in India with an 80 per cent transfer of jet engine technology.

Also, there could be the signing of a deal worth USD 2.75 billion with Micron Technology for a chip plant in India and a pact on quantum computing and Artificial Intelligence (AI). All these deals will give a big boost to India’s defence sector and the Aatmanirbhar Bharat goal. Read on below to know more about the weapons and how they bolster the Indian military’s strength.

Stryker Armoured vehicles

A line of eight-wheeled armoured fighting vehicles known as Strykers was developed from the Canadian LAV III. General Dynamics Land Systems, Canada (GDLS-C), manufactures Stryker vehicles at a facility in London, Ontario, for the American Army. It can transition from four-wheel drive (8x4) to all-wheel drive (8x8).



It can be used in direct combat role and also be adapted to serve as a command vehicle or as a platform for several weapon systems such as 120mm mortar and armoured plating to protect it from blasts and also makes it bulletproof. It serves as a command vehicle. It can be transported by a C-130 J Cargo aircraft. It was used by the US and NATO forces against the Taliban in Afghanistan war.



It is based on the LAV-25 series, LAV III light armoured fighting vehicles. A common engine, gearbox, hydraulics, set of wheels, set of tyres, differentials, and transfer case are found in all of the vehicle's variations. The back of the M1130 Command Vehicle and M1133 Medical Evacuation Vehicle each houses an air conditioner.



It also has a variant which is used for medical purposes in the battlefield. The medical vehicle has a high capacity Generator and a field retrofit kit was made available as part of an upgrade programme so that all units and variants may install air conditioning. Beginning in 2005, the mobile gun system with overhead installation has been in production for General Dynamics Land Systems.

It can carry up to 9 soldiers and has armour with bolt-on ceramic armour, all-round 14.5x 114mm protection and can carry up to 9 passengers. It has a Caterpillar C7 Engine which has a capacity of 350 HP. Its operational range is 500Km and its maximum speed is 97km/hr.

This was widely used by the US military in operations in Afghanistan and Iraq. This will prove to be a game changer for Indian military as the army is looking for armoured vehicles which will protect the soldiers while patrolling, especially in the areas where insurgency is quite high. The army is constantly fighting militancy and cross-border adversaries and terrorism from its Western Front and this vehicle will prove to be a game changer for the Indian Army.

M777 Howitzers

Indian Army is also using American-made M777 Howitzers which have given great strength to its artillery and are manufactured by American company BAE Systems. These systems are deployed on the northern border against China. It was introduced in 1987 as an ultra-field howitzer developed by Vickers Shipbuilding and Engineering’s armament division. BAE Systems bought it after tests and have been manufacturing and future designing and developing these guns.



It provides navigation, pointing and self-location using a digital fire control system. India purchased these systems as India’s older Sweden-made Artillery guns, Bofors, are on the verge of retirement. Bofors is a 155mm/39 calibre gun and has a strike range of up to 30 KM. These howitzers can be easily moved from one area to another depending on the requirement. They can be airlifted in mountainous regions by CG-47 Chinook heavy-lift helicopters which are currently in use with the Indian Air Force.



These are also used for troop transportation and the transportation of equipment and materials from one place to another. It provides direct support to combat troops through offensive as well as defensive fires. With conventional and precision-guided projectiles, it can also deploy illuminating and smoking projectiles. In the year 2022, the US supplied 155mm M777 howitzers to war-stricken Ukraine. These guns had a big impact on the battlefield in favour of Ukraine against the Russian offensive.



These deals will technologically improve the Indian military’s strength seeing the aggressive side of China on its northern and Eastern borders. These howitzers will play a big impact in India to stop a Chinese and Pakistani offensive on India’s Western and Northern borders and can cause major damage to any aggression shown by India’s adversaries.