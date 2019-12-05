India, US Discuss Innovative Ways To Fight Climate Change

India's ambassador to the United States Harsh Vardhan Shringla met US Senator Jeff Merkley on December 4 and discussed ways to fight climate change through innovative ways. The ambassador wrote on Twitter, "Great to meet @SenJeffMerkley and talk about our shared objectives of green sustainable development and addressing climate change through innovation; great potential for cooperation".

The meeting of the 25th Conference of Parties (COP) under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is currently being held at the Spanish capital Madrid. The UN summit started on December 2 and will go on till December 13 under the presidency of Chile.

READ: European Union Warns It Could Miss Climate Targets For 2030

India's goal in climate protection

India is aiming to engage itself in negotiations with a constructive and positive outlook and work towards protecting its long term development goals. CoP 25 is considered to be an important conference as countries prepare to move from the pre-2020 period under the Kyoto Protocol to the post-2020 period under the Paris Agreement. India's approach will be guided by a certain set of rules and provisions under of UNFCCC and Paris Agreement pertinently the principles of Equity and Common But Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capability (CBDR-RC).

READ: United Nations Opens Two-week Climate Change Summit In Madrid

India's take well recognized across the globe

A statement by the Indian delegation led by Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the nation will focus on working towards protecting the long-term development interests towards the protection of the climate. India's take on climate change is well recognized across the globe. The Indian government has taken several steps to address climate change concerns under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which played a crucial role in the country's commitment and ambition towards climate action.

READ: Climate Simulations Are Mostly Accurate, Study Finds

READ: US Feels The Heat As Trump Pulls Out Of Global Climate Pact