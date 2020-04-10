US White House Only Follows 19 Handles & 6 Are India-related; No Other Countries Involved!

The relations between India and the US have been a big talking point over the last few months, with three big events taking center-stage - Howdy Modi, Namaste Trump, and the recent back-and-forth over the export of Hydroxychloroquine amid Covid.

Amid this, and given the controversy arising from US President Donald Trump's so-called ultimatum to India to provide US with the requisite Coronavirus prophylactic, the strength of the India-US government-to-government friendship is evident based on who the White House follows on Twitter.

Out of nineteen accounts that it follows, six belong to the Indian Government or Indian bureaucracy or are India-related. These are - PM Modi's account (@NarendraModi), PMO's office (@PMOIndia), President of India Ramnath Kovind's account (@rashtrapatibhvn), US Embassy in India (@USAndIndia), the Indian Embassy in the US (@IndianEmbassyUS), and the US envoy to India (@USAmbIndia)

.The White House does not follow any other world leaders or bureaucracies of any other country through this account. All of its other follows are the leaders and officials of the US government.

Read: Trump Warns India Of Retaliation If Hydroxychloroquine Export Stops, Hails Brief Relief

Read: '100% Surety That India Has Sufficient HCQ Drug Stock For Now & Future': Health Ministry

Trump thanks Modi over lifting HCQ ban

US President Donald Trump thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing the export of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to the US, deemed as a possible cure for the deadly coronavirus, saying India's help in the extraordinary times "will not be forgotten". President Trump and Prime Minister Modi spoke over the phone last week. During the call, Trump requested Modi to lift the hold on the American order of hydroxychloroquine, of which India is the major producer. However, after the request to India to release Hydroxychloroquine, Trump also warned of retaliation, if New Delhi stops the supply.

Read: Here's What US President Trump Said On India Allowing Hydroxychloroquine Export Amid Covid

Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten! Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

Read: Brazil Cites 'Sanjeevani Booti' From Ramayan In Request To India For Hydroxychloroquine