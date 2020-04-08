Brazil Cites 'Sanjeevani Booti' From Ramayan In Request To India For Hydroxychloroquine

Amid coronavirus cases rising worldwide, Brazilian President Jair M Bolsonaro has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on with references to Ramayana and The Bible, as per reports that surfaced on social media. Reports claimed that Bolsanaro while requesting India for Hydroxychloroquine has mentioned Lord Hanuman and 'sanjeevani booti' that was used to save Lord Lakshan, brother of Lord Rama. It also stated that 'Jesus healed those who were sick', in the same way, India and Brazil will come together and 'share blessings for the sake of all people.'

This has however not been confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs till now.

World leaders speak to India on supply of Hydroxychloroquine

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump after his request to India to release Hydroxychloroquine, warned of 'retaliation', if New Delhi stops the supply. Amidst an intense debate on the side effects of hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of COVID-19, Trump has been actively promoting the drug as an option when there is no viable treatment for the dreaded virus. India on Tuesday clarified that it will licence paracetamol and Hydroxychloroquine in appropriate quantities to all neighbouring countries and to some nations who have been particularly badly affected by the pandemic.

Brazilian President Bolsonaro too had a telephonic conversation with PM Modi. They discussed the global situation in the wake of the pandemic. After PM Modi, Bolsonaro also tweeted in Portuguese about his discussion with the Prime Minister, saying he requested the latter for support in the continuity of the supply of pharmaceutical inputs for the production of hydroxychloroquine.

Members of the SAARC bloc and Indonesia and the UAE have also requested India to lift the export ban on hydroxychloroquine, as they stare at a shortage of the drug primarily used for rheumatoid arthritis and long-term autoimmune disease lupus. According to reports, several other European countries have also requested India for the supply of hydroxychloroquine. In the last few days, PM Modi has held a series of telephonic conversations over the COVID-19 pandemic with several world leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, UK's Prince Charles, French President Emmanuel Macron and Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.



